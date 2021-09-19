Tokyo Revengers Finale Cliffhanger Has Fans Begging for Season 2

Tokyo Revengers‘ debut anime season came to such a huge cliffhanger that fans are begging for a Season 2 to be announced! The adaptation for Ken Wakui’s original manga series brought the cult following to a huge new level thanks to how much traction the anime had gained over the course of its run in the Spring and Summer schedules. Now that the anime has wrapped its final episode for this debut run, there has unfortunately yet to be any word about a potential second season being in the works. This makes its cliffhanger sting even more.

The first season of the anime brought its 24 episode run to an end with the full conclusion of the Bloody Halloween arc. With Toman and Valhalla’s war now over, the two groups had combined into a huge new 450 strong group with Takemichi Hanegaki getting a promotion for himself as well. Thinking he was successful in changing the past enough to save Hinata Tachibana from her gruesome fate in the future, Takemichi returns to the present to find just how much has changed from this loop.

Takemichi soon learns that while the changes to his past might have seemed bright, the final moments of the finale led to some deadly consequences for each of his choices. With such a brutal cliffhanger bringing the anime to an end for now, fans are definitely hoping a second season comes along someday to clear the air about those final minutes!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Tokyo Revengers‘ big finale, and let us know what you think! How did you feel about that huge cliffhanger? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

