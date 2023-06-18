Tokyo Revengers Addresses Delay Rumors Following Star's Arrest

It won't be long before one of anime's next big films goes live. If you did not know, this summer will mark the release of Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween. The long-awaited film will follow our gang through a new arc, but a recent actor scandal left fans unsure whether the sequel would go live as planned. But now, we have learned Tokyo Revengers 2 is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Over on Twitter, the official page for the Tokyo Revengers live-action films posted an update for fans. It was there the crew confirmed the film's second half will still debut on June 30th. This update comes after star Kento Nagayama was arrested in Tokyo for drug possession.

"To all of those who have always supported us, after many discussions, we have decided to release part two of Tokyo Revengers: Bloody Halloween on Friday, June 30th as planned without any reshoots or editing. The first half of Tokyo Revengers 2 will continue to screen in theaters," the statement reads.

"We have received so many words of encouragement since the news broke online, and we have been reminded once again that this movie is truly supported by many. We have come to the conclusion that this is what we can do in reposes to those voices," it continues. "We will continue to do what we can in a straightforward manner. We hope you will come to the theater."

For those who do not know, Nagayama was arrested by police in Tokyo earlier this week after being charged with drug possession. The actor, who plays Baji in the live-action Tokyo Revengers films, was reportedly found to have cannabis on their person. Though legal in some parts of the world, Japan has strict laws against possessing and using drugs like cannabis. At this time, Nagayama has been removed from some gigs at NHK following this news, and this scandal prompted the anime fandom to worry over Tokyo Revengers.

As it turns out, the movie will carry on as planned and not delay its release because of Nagayama's arrest. Japanese fans will be able to watch the second half of Tokyo Revengers 2 at the end of June, and so far, no plans have been announced for the sequel's global release. As for the first live-action movie, you can check out the flick on Crunchyroll right now, and the film's official synopsis is below for those who want more details on the project:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

What do you think about this latest Tokyo Revengers update? Are you excited to check out this new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.