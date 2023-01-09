Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Goes Viral Thanks to Its Newest Poster

Tokyo Revengers is now back up and running with the highly anticipated second season of the anime as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is already going viral among fans thanks to its cool new poster. The second season of the series is picking up from that massive cliffhanger at the end of the first season as Takemichi Hanagaki is now in a much deadlier mystery in the past than ever before. But this will also come with some of his toughest fights yet as Toman will be taking on some deadly and tough customers.

Now that the series is up and running for Season 2, Tokyo Revengers is now starting to promote its home media releases overseas. The first volume of the Blu-ray and DVD is now scheduled to hit shelves in a short time, and the cover art for the volume shows off a cool look at Season 2's big new additions led by Taiju Shiba. It's such a neat look at the new foe that the Tweet sharing the cover art has gone viral as fans celebrate this look at the foe. Check it out below:

How to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2

While you can currently find the first season of Tokyo Revengers exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll, it's a bit different for Season 2. Thanks to a new deal between Kodansha and Disney, Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc is now exclusively streaming on Hulu for fans in the United States and Disney+ internationally. As for what to expect from the series, they tease Tokyo Revengers' anime as such:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against 'Black Dragon,' the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil..."

What are you hoping to see from Tokyo Revengers Season 2?