Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode Count Released

Anime waits for no one as following a crowded 2022 fall season, 2023 is starting off right with several returning franchises hitting the small screen in rapid succession. With this month seeing the Vikings of Vinland Saga return for a second season and Vash The Stampede making a comeback in Trigun Stampede, the time-traveling young man Takemichi Hanagaki is returning for season two in Tokyo Revengers and has revealed how many episodes fans can expect for the upcoming Christmas Showdown Arc focusing on the Black Dragons.

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most unique anime stories running today, focusing on a protagonist who is traveling back to his past in an effort to stop the formation of a gang that will end up killing the love of his life. Throughout the first season, Takemichi attempted to navigate his new powers while also changing the events that he had previously gone through as a high school student in an effort to stop the formation of a criminal organization. The Christmas Showdown Arc will show that Hanagaki's journey is far from over and that his dealings in the past might have only made the present worse.

Tokyo Christmas Revengers

The Christmas Showdown Arc has been confirmed to run for thirteen episodes, with the series set to hit North America on Hulu much like Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc had done last year.

If you haven't had the opportunity to jump into Tokyo Revengers, the official description for the series that recently brought its manga to an end last year reads as such:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

Via Sugoi Lite