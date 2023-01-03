Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Streaming Services Revealed

The holidays might be over, but Tokyo Revengers is ready to bring back Christmas in just a few days. If you did not know, the hit series is set to drop season two this month, and the long-awaited release will follow Mikey on a wild new mission. After all, season two is gearing up for the manga's Christmas Showdown arc, and we just learned where Tokyo Revengers will be streaming its new episodes.

As it turns out, Tokyo Revengers is taking a page from Bleach's book this year. The anime will be streaming on Hulu and Disney+ exclusively. If you live in the United States, you should expect to bring Tokyo Revengers season two on Hulu while global audiences check out Disney+ for episodes.

At this point, fans know little about the anime's season two premiere, but we know when it will go live. January 7th will mark the anime's comeback date. So if you are not caught up with Tokyo Revengers, you have a few days left to get things sorted.

For those not familiar with Tokyo Revengers, you should know the anime is a rather popular one. The show made its debut in April 2021 under Liden Films, and it was greeted with high praise. Since the anime's launch, creator Ken Wakui has finished work on his Tokyo Revengers manga, and a popular live-action film was made adapting the sci-fi shonen. So if you need more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Tokyo Revengers below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

What do you want to see from this new season of Tokyo Revengers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.