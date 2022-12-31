Tokyo Revengers Releases Season 2 Opening: Watch

Tokyo Revengers is finally coming back with Season 2 next month as part of the Winter 2023 schedule of new anime releases, and the series is hyping up the Christmas Showdown arc by releasing its opening theme sequence ahead of its full premiere! The first season of the series left things off on the biggest cliffhanger yet, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the anime to come back to explain how everyone somehow survived following all of those big deaths being teased. Now that the anime is finally here, we're about to get some much needed answers to those burning questions.

With Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc making its premiere in January overseas, the team behind the anime is getting fans ready for what's coming for the new characters, challenges, and more by showing off the new opening theme sequence before the first episode. Featuring the opening song titled "White Noise" as performed by Official HiGE DANdism, you can check out Tokyo Revengers opening theme sequence for Season 2 below:

How to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2

As part of a new partnership between Kodansha and Disney, Tokyo Revengers will be launching on Disney+ in Japan beginning on January 7th. It's yet to be revealed what this means for its release outside of Japan, unfortunately, as this could either be a case like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War where it streams on Hulu for fans in the United States alongside its new episodes airing overseas, or like Summer Time Rendering, a series that came out during the Summer 2022 anime schedule but has yet to get an international release.

You can catch up with the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, and as for the manga, it's not complete and you can check it out with services like ComiXology to see what all the fuss is about.