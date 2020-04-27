Toonami's Official Bracket Asks You to Pick Your Favorite Anime

Mobile Suit Gundam (Photo: Sunrise) Although many iterations of the franchise have been seen as part of the Toonami block over its extended tenure, the original Mobile Suit Gundam is sitting at the top of many fans' brackets. A few of the sequels such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans are close to the top of many lists, but it's hard to ignore the impact of the original series' debut on the block in 2001. It's probably because of those cool promos for the series released back then!

Dragon Ball Z Kai (Photo: Funimation) It's no doubt as to why Dragon Ball Z sits on top of many of fans' lists when it comes to Toonami as it's where many were introduced to the franchise for the first time (especially during the Midnight Run block). Surprisingly, however, Dragon Ball Z Kai seems to be popping up in even more winners spaces. Not only is the series still a spiritual lead in to the current Toonami block (with a Cell Saga marathon recently debuting too), it's a much more efficient and tuned up version of the original. Now wonder so many Toonami fans love it!

Naruto (Photo: Viz Media) Naruto made its way to the top of a number of brackets because it ushered in a whole new generation of Toonami fans. When the anime first debuted on the block back in 2005, this was after a number of different iterations for the block. This anime is a notable gateway for many to this world as a whole, and Toonami was the first place many saw it. Like the other series on its list, Naruto served as a tent pole for the block for quite some time. It's even there to this day with Naruto: Shippuden still airing new episodes every Saturday night on Adult Swim.

Outlaw Star (Photo: Sunrise) Outlaw Star is definitely one of the key series in the entirety of Toonami's history. Debuting back in 2001, the series was one of the anime aired during the special April Fools' Day event in 2012 that ushered in the return of the Toonami block on Adult Swim. As one of the instantly recognizable anime from one of the earliest runs of the block, Outlaw Star still has a place in many fans' hearts. It's the kind of anime that fans have never quite gotten to see again, and would be a welcome return in the future!

Megas XLR (Photo: Cartoon Network) One series that keeps popping up on many brackets is Megas XLR. While not technically an anime series, this animated mech show from Jody Schaeffer and George Krstic was not initially a Toonami debut but fit right in with the others. First debuting on Cartoon Network during one of their pilot test programs (where various pilots competed for fan votes and eventually got a full series), this series apes mecha anime tropes and injects a fun from various geek cultures around the time. Unfortunately, licensing issues mean that Megas XLR may never again get a release (home video, streaming, or otherwise), but if it popped up on Toonami it would most likely be received with giant robot arms. You dig giant robots, I dig giant robots, we dig giant robots.