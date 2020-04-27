Toonami's Official Bracket Asks You to Pick Your Favorite Anime
The effects of the novel coronavirus has been leaving people with a lot more time these days, but the silver lining for anime fans has meant that there is a lot more time to dive back into old favorites with new eyes. One of the major sources for joy in these troubled times has been Adult Swim's Toonami block, and over the years it has introduced fans to a number of new anime projects that are still held in high regard to this day. But which of the series are the best? Which are the true favorites?
Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco decided to put this to the test with fans on Twitter, and shared a fun new way to debate and rank the shows the block has aired over its tenure. With a tournament bracket putting these favorites against one another, it's time for fans to decide which truly is the best!
I saw those bracket games everyone was playing and thought it would be a fun thing for #toonami fans to rank some of the shows we’ve aired over the years. So without further ado: THE TOONAMI SHOW CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET! pic.twitter.com/5s85AXdKt3— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) April 22, 2020
Cowboy Bebop
Unsurprisingly sitting at the top of the bracket for many participants, Cowboy Bebop is pretty much synonymous with the Toonami block. Held in high regard by many fans (with an English dub that is often seen as on par with the original Japanese broadcast, a rarity in the fandom), this series is still one of the first recommend to new fans of the medium. It's because of these roots in Toonami, which often served as the introduction for many to the world of anime.
Mobile Suit Gundam
Although many iterations of the franchise have been seen as part of the Toonami block over its extended tenure, the original Mobile Suit Gundam is sitting at the top of many fans' brackets. A few of the sequels such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans are close to the top of many lists, but it's hard to ignore the impact of the original series' debut on the block in 2001. It's probably because of those cool promos for the series released back then!
Dragon Ball Z Kai
It's no doubt as to why Dragon Ball Z sits on top of many of fans' lists when it comes to Toonami as it's where many were introduced to the franchise for the first time (especially during the Midnight Run block). Surprisingly, however, Dragon Ball Z Kai seems to be popping up in even more winners spaces. Not only is the series still a spiritual lead in to the current Toonami block (with a Cell Saga marathon recently debuting too), it's a much more efficient and tuned up version of the original. Now wonder so many Toonami fans love it!
Naruto
Naruto made its way to the top of a number of brackets because it ushered in a whole new generation of Toonami fans. When the anime first debuted on the block back in 2005, this was after a number of different iterations for the block. This anime is a notable gateway for many to this world as a whole, and Toonami was the first place many saw it. Like the other series on its list, Naruto served as a tent pole for the block for quite some time. It's even there to this day with Naruto: Shippuden still airing new episodes every Saturday night on Adult Swim.
Outlaw Star
Outlaw Star is definitely one of the key series in the entirety of Toonami's history. Debuting back in 2001, the series was one of the anime aired during the special April Fools' Day event in 2012 that ushered in the return of the Toonami block on Adult Swim. As one of the instantly recognizable anime from one of the earliest runs of the block, Outlaw Star still has a place in many fans' hearts. It's the kind of anime that fans have never quite gotten to see again, and would be a welcome return in the future!
Megas XLR
One series that keeps popping up on many brackets is Megas XLR. While not technically an anime series, this animated mech show from Jody Schaeffer and George Krstic was not initially a Toonami debut but fit right in with the others. First debuting on Cartoon Network during one of their pilot test programs (where various pilots competed for fan votes and eventually got a full series), this series apes mecha anime tropes and injects a fun from various geek cultures around the time.
Unfortunately, licensing issues mean that Megas XLR may never again get a release (home video, streaming, or otherwise), but if it popped up on Toonami it would most likely be received with giant robot arms. You dig giant robots, I dig giant robots, we dig giant robots.
FLCL
FLCL ended up at the top of many brackets because like many of the other anime on this list, its identity is firmly rooted in Toonami with many United States fans. Originally debuting back in 2003, FLCL's six episode run is one of the most that continued to pop up on the block over the years. It would air time and time again, and Adult Swim would then shock fans everywhere with two completely new seasons bringing the franchise back to the block in a cool way. Regardless of whether or not it's on the air at the moment, FLCL will always be part of the spirit of the block.
