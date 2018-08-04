Toonami Announces Major Upcoming Schedule Change

Toonami undoubtedly has one of the strongest line-ups in the Adult Swim block’s history, and it will only get stronger as new series arrive later this August to bring even more fans to the block.

To make the accommodations for Attack on Titan’s third season and the dub premiere of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable on August 18 with a major schedule shift.

Here’s the Toonami line-up beginning on August 17 at 10:00PM EST:

10:00p – My Hero Academia 10:30p – Dragon Ball Super 11:00p – Attack on Titan 11:30p – FLCL: Progressive 12:00a – Pop Team Epic 12:30a – JoJo Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable 1:00a – Hunter x Hunter 1:30a – Black Clover 2:00a – Naruto: Shippuden 2:30a – One-Punch Man 3:00a – Lupin the 3rd 3:30a – Cowboy Bebop

As fans can see, the major change to the schedules include an earlier start for the block at 10:00PM EST rather than the previously held 10:30PM EST. Another shift is new episodes of My Hero Academia will instead lead off the block rather than Dragon Ball Super.

On August 18, Attack on Titan‘s third season will premiere at 11:00PM EST and the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable premiere will follow at 12:30AM EST. Other shifts of note is the re-addition of One Punch Man to the line up at 2:30AM EST, and this will most likely only hold for a few weeks until Boruto: Naruto Next Generations also joins Toonami this September.

Attack on Titan will also be getting a special dual episode showcase the week of August 25 to most likely make up for the lack of FLCL Progressive when it ends its short re-run through the second season. If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin sometime this August as well.

Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.