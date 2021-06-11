Toonami Takes Over TikTok With a Glorious New Trend

✖

Cartoon Network's Toonami has become legendary when it comes to introducing new anime to North America, along with countless other projects that were unique to the programming block, and it seems as if a viral trend that honors the long-running set of programs has hit Tik Tok. The bumpers of Toonami, along with the introductions specifically created for numerous series that ran as a part of the programming block, have become some of the most recognizable aspects of this Cartoon Network exclusive and it seems as if fans are attempting to create bumpers of their own using Tik Tok.

Toonami first began in 1997, originally running as an afternoon programming block on Cartoon Network and after several years bringing fans anime and new animated series, it was put to bed in 2008. Reviving as a part of Adult Swim in 2021, Toonami has continued to give fans plenty of new series to consume, with this year most likely seeing the arrival of Toonami's anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki, which is thought of as one of the scariest stories in the world of anime and manga. Even though Toonami has been running for decades, there are still several classic moments that are emerging in new unique ways.

Twitter User Broke Back Boys shared a thread that had a number of these viral videos that dive into the past of both Cartoon Network's Toonami and Adult Swim, taking fans back to the earlier days of the programming blocks that helped put the cable channel on the map:

been experiencing a lot of nostalgia for this adultswim trend on tik tok that i just have to start a thread of my favorite ones: pic.twitter.com/XKKcPgszyN — jacinda (@brokebackboys) June 7, 2021

Toonami continues to march forward to this day, housing major anime series including the likes of Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and too many others to count. Setting itself apart from Adult Swim by focusing almost entirely on anime and action series, it's clear that the fandom still has a soft spot in their hearts for one of the most popular programming blocks in Cartoon Network's history.

What is your favorite Toonami bumper from the past? What anime series are you hyped for that will land on Cartoon Network?