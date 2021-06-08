Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is Coming to Toonami Soon

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the official anime sequel to Rumiko Takahashi's famous Inuyasha series, is coming to Toonami soon! Surprising fans by making its initial debut last Fall, Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha continued with a brand new sequel series following Inuyasha and Sesshomaru's daughters as they tried to solve the mystery of their missing parents while navigating the dangers of living in feudal Japan. This new series was such a hit with fans that it quickly confirmed that a second season was going to be in the works, and soon even more fans will be able to check it out for themselves!

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been announced as the next addition to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on Toonami's official Facebook page. Coming to the block on June 26th at 1:00AM EST, it will be replacing The Promised Neverland (which should be wrapping up its second season run before too long). It's part of the many schedule shake ups happening this month, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out to see if anything else comes our way next!

The Toonami line-up beginning the week of Saturday, June 26th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - My Hero Academia

12:30AM - Dr. Stone

1:00AM - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

1:30AM - Food Wars! The Third Plate

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

If you wanted to get a jump on Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon before its broadcast debut, you can currently find the English subbed release with Crunchyroll and the dubbed release with Funimation. It's officially licensed with Viz Media and they describe the Inuyasha sequel as such, "In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

Will you be checking out Yashahime when it hits Toonami later this month? Which shows would you want to see come to Toonami next?