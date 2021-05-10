Dr. Stone Hypes Toonami Return With Season 2 Promo

Dr. Stone is hyping its big return to Toonami for Season 2 with a slick new promo! The second season of the series debuted during the Winter 2021 anime schedule earlier this year, and it wrapped with the start of the Spring 2021 season. With the first season of the series previously airing on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, there was a wonder if it would be coming back around for the second season. Luckily it was not long before Toonami confirmed that Dr. Stone would be returning to the block later this month.

Beginning with the Saturday, May 15th airing of the block, Dr. Stone will be returning to Adult Swim's Toonami block with Season 2 of the series. Season 2 of the anime adapts the Stone Wars arc of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series and sees Senku's Kingdom of Science go to war with Tsukasa's Empire of Might. Check out the promo for Dr. Stone's Toonami return in the video above!

The Toonami schedule beginning the May 15th weekend breaks down as such (as announced through Toonami's official Facebook page):

12:00AM – Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM – My Hero Academia (Season 5)

1:00AM – Dr. Stone: Stone Wars

1:30AM – Food Wars: The Third Plate

2:00AM – The Promised Neverland Season 2

2:30AM – Black Clover

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

Dr. Stone's second season was a huge hit with fans, and was such a hit, that a third season of the series was quickly confirmed to be in the works following the airing of the season's final episode. Without giving too much away about what happens in the second season, Senku and the others find themselves curious about the greater world around them and are looking to explore it with the third season.

A release date has yet to be set for the third season as of this writing, but that means fans can rest easy knowing they can fully enjoy the second season's run on Toonami without fearing on missing out on what could come next. The programming block's on fire now as its line up is reaching all sorts of milestones, so you'll want to tune in!

Will you be checking out Dr. Stone's second season when it hits Toonami later this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!