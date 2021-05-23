Toonami Announces New Schedule Shake Up for June

✖

Adult Swim has announced a new schedule shake up for the Toonami programming block for June. Toonami's line up has gone through a number of shake ups already in the past couple of months as shows like Fire Force and SSSS.Gridman ended their runs, and shows such as My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma have returned to the line up. Thankfully the next schedule shake up won't be resulting in any lost shows, but it is a pretty notable one due to the fact it's switching out its main lead in.

Toonami has announced on its official Facebook page that starting on May 29th, My Hero Academia will be leading the block at 12:00AM rather than its current scheduled time slot of 12:30AM. This wouldn't be such a wild switch on its own, but My Hero Academia will be replacing Dragon Ball Super as the lead in to the block. Now Dragon Ball Super will be airing at the tail end of the block at 3:30AM instead of Attack on Titan.

Toonami's schedule as of Saturday, May 29th breaks down as such:

12:00AM - My Hero Academia

12:30AM - Dr. Stone

1:00AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30AM - The Promised Neverland

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

My Hero Academia's airing brand new episodes for its fifth season, so it makes a lot of sense for the series to start things off. It's a big gamble too because moving Dragon Ball Super so far back in the schedule might lose some of those weekly viewers. On the other hand, My Hero Academia has led the block before when Toonami was running for more that its current four time span a couple of years ago and it worked out just fine. But that was also when we had new episodes of Dragon Ball Super airing right after.

My Hero Academia and Dr. Stone leading the charge as the two most recent additions to Toonami is going to be an interesting experiment, but we'll see how it all shakes out in the coming weeks. What do you think? Have you been keeping up with Toonami Saturday evenings on Adult Swim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!