Here’s The Top 10 Best-Selling Manga of 2018

Anime and manga are a bigger industry than ever as fans in Japan and the United States have noticed a bigger surge in popularity for many of the major series running today. This has naturally been reflected in manga sales.

As noted by notable reporter@YonkouProd on Twitter, the top ten best selling manga in Japan from November 2017 to November 2018 are listed as such (in number of copies sold):

The numbers tell us quite a few things about the major series of 2018. First, that One Piece has not yet been dethroned by any other series with the second placing My Hero Academia coming in with a more than a million units less than One Piece. Still, these are great numbers for the top three series. My Hero Academia especially has had a great year with a successfully received third season and a fourth on the way.

The same can be said for Attack on Titan, as it comes in third with over five million units sold over the year. The anime series had launched the first half of its third season to great success, and the manga is nearing an endgame so it’s as popular today as it was when the series first debuted. The resurgence in popularity of Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk is certainly a surprise, but this is likely due to the fact that the series had special re-releases over the year featuring volumes with new cover art illustrations.

Rounding out the top ten are series with major showings this year as well. The Seven Deadly Sins premiered its second season, Revival of the Commandments, Tokyo Ghoul:re is in the midst of finishing its final season, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime debuted an anime adaptation toward the end of the year. Then there are series with major projects coming soon.

Yasuhisa Hara’s Kingdom will be launching a live-action film next year, and Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland has been riding the wave of a climactic new arc all the way to the premiere of an anime adaptation coming next January. Regardless of why each series is on this top ten list, it’s a remarkable feat for each of these series given just how many manga choices there are these days.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.