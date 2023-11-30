Breaking Down the Top-Selling Manga of 2023

Manga sales have seen an uptick in recent years, thanks to the increasing popularity of the medium and the technology that allows readers from all over the world to take a chance on diving into series old and new. In a recent breakdown, one outlet was able to reveal the anime franchises that sold the most manga volumes in 2023. While some easily predictable entries made their way onto the list, anime fans might find some surprising manga stories making their way to the top of the food chain.

One Piece first began in 1997 and creator Eiichiro Oda has spent decades in following Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. As the anime series has released over one thousand episodes, the series routinely releases new movies to theaters to help spread the "good news" of the Grand Line. This year saw the release of Netflix's live-action adaptation, which was sure to help see the manga series receive a serious boost. Despite Luffy's stalwart popularity, there are some recently released manga series that are able to do in a relatively short amount of time what took years for One Piece to do.

Top Selling Manga of 2023

One Piece was able to take the top spot when it came to sales of its individual manga volumes, with Volume 105 specifically coming out on top of the charts. Here's the official ranking of the top-selling manga volumes thanks to outlet Oricon,

1.) One Piece Volume 105 – 1,912,008

2.) Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 21 – 1,777,867

3.) One Piece Volume 106 – 1,690,973

4.) Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 22 – 1,643,782

5.) Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 23 – 1,456,419

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a serious mover and shaker in the shonen world thanks to both its anime television series as well as the success it saw from its first feature-length film. While One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen dominated the individual manga volume sales, the overall sales in 2023 were a different story, as a surprise contender took the top spot.

1.) Blue Lock – 10,527,146

2.) Jujutsu Kaisen – 8,541,411

3.) One Piece – 7,197,532

4.) Oshi no Ko – 5,413,091

5.) Chainsaw Man – 5,348,618

