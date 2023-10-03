Manga's Top-Selling Titles of 2023: Fall Update

With the fall anime season in full swing, here are the biggest and brightest of the manga world when it comes to overall sales.

2023 has been a giant year for all things anime, with so many events taking place in the medium that it's almost hard to keep track. With each passing year, manga sales overall have seen a fairly big increase, originally seeing a massive tick up as a result of the COVID quarantines with the uptick remaining to this day. Now, a new list shows which manga have sold the most in 2023 so far and some of the series might throw anime fans for a loop.

When it comes to manga sales, various series will routinely see an increase in sales when their anime adaptation arrives, though not every printed story is set to hit the small screen. Various franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia saw some major sales increases thanks to recent seasons from the likes of MAPPA, Toei Animation, and Studio Bones for these respective stories. With manga and anime continuing to gain popularity in North America and around the world, we fully expect sales to keep increasing as years go by. With the list below, you might be surprised by what was able to top the charts.

If you're interested in seeing which manga topped the charts, here are the top-selling series for 2023 according to Oricon:

Blue Lock – 10,118,929 Jujutsu Kaisen – 6,435,000 One Piece – 5,675,000 Chainsaw Man – 5,225,000 Oshi no Ko – 5,006,795 Slam Dunk – 4,861,136 Spy x Family – 3,120,000 Tokyo Revengers – 3,090,000 My Hero Academia – 2,890,000 Kingdom – ~2,705,000

Blue Lock didn't just see increased popularity thanks to its anime adaptation from Studio Eight Bit, but also as a result of its place at the recent Olympics. Japan's soccer team wore uniforms that were designed by Blue Lock's main artist, Yusuke Nomura, helping the series to gain the number one spot for manga in 2023 so far. Based on how many sales it has over the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, it seems that the soccer manga might not be overtaken when the year comes to an end.

What do you think of Blue Lock's manga sweep this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of manga.

Via Rouk Hein