Transformers' Megatron Goes Viral as Huge Anime Fan

There are quite a few celebrities that have shared their love of all things anime, but one fictional character who you might not expect has done the same at Universal Studios Hollywood. The main villain of Transformers fame, Megatron, has taken the opportunity to not only throw zingers at the theme park visitors but has recently gone viral for sharing his love of a number of anime series, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Megatron has long been a part of Transformers lore since the series first debuted in the 1980s, leading the Decepticons in a bid to take over the planet Cybertron while battling against Optimus Prime and his Autobots. The transforming robot hasn't just been the villain of the many animated series and comic books tied to the universe of the Transformers but also was a serious threat in the live-action films as well. The next feature in the series, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will see the Maximals introduced to the live-action universe from Paramount, though the status of Megatron in the movie has yet to be confirmed. It will definitely be interesting to see if the Megatron of Beast Wars fame will appear in the upcoming sequel and/or if the original will be making a comeback.

A Universal Studios Hollywood patron was able to take the hilarious video wherein the recreation of Megatron took the opportunity to chastise theme park attendees when it came to the eternal struggle in the anime community, subbed versus dubbed, while also expressing his love for Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

Speaking of Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the two anime franchises have bright futures ahead of them, as the former will be returning for its second season next year while the latter will premiere new episodes of Stone Ocean on Netflix beginning next month. Standing out as two of the wildest, and most popular, franchises within the medium, it still comes as quite a surprise that the leader of the Decepticons is such a big fan of these anime.

What do you think of Megatron's love of anime? Do you think we'll see the Autobots and Decepticons return to the medium in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers.