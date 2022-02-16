Transformers Gets an Official Anime Girl Makeover

The Transformers have been one of the biggest fictional robots in the history of fiction, with the war between Optimus Prime’s Autobots and Megatron’s Decepticons, and with future movies and television series in the works, the main robots in disguise are getting a strange new makeover. There have been plenty of statues that depict, arguably, the biggest Transformers in the story of Cybertron, but Kotobukiya is looking to transform them into anime girls for the first time.

Koyobukiya has been in the statue-making game for a while now, but these upcoming Optimus Prime and Megatron makeovers are far from the first strange statues that the company has made. In the past, the figure creators had given the same treatment to some of the bloodiest horror movie villains the world over, with the likes of Freddy Krueger, Chucky, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface all getting strange makeovers in a similar vein. Optimus Prime and Megatron are arguably two of the most popular Transformers that have helped lead the Transformers franchise across the mediums of animation and live-action, though this makeover is definitely something that they’ve never been a part of to date.

Kotobukiya shared some concept art for what these new versions of the head of the Autobots and the head of the Decepticons will look like, imaging anime girls as the leaders of Cybertron that have various aesthetics that are ripped straight from both Optimus Prime and his eternal enemy Megatron:

The Transformers first appeared in 1984, being introduced as an animated series and a line of toys that first introduced us to the war that spread from the Planet Cybertron to the Planet Earth. Over the decades, fans have seen countless takes and re-imagings when it comes to the two sides of the aisle that seem to be trapped in an eternal battle and with the Rise of Beasts on the way, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if Optimus Prime and Megatron get new makeovers in the process.

Will you be picking up these statues that give strange new appearances to both Optimus and Megatron? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers.