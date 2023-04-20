Transformers Producer Reveals the Plot of Upcoming Animated Movie

There's always more than meets the eyes with Transformers and its movies. It won't be long before the franchise rolls out a new live-action try with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and another movie is on deck for 2024. The animated feature Transformers: A New Generation will drop next summer, and now, we have new details on what the movie will be about.

The update comes from Collider as the site spoke with Lorenzo di Bonaventura who acts as a producer on the movie. According to the executive, the animated Transformers flick will act as an origin story for all Transformers.

"I could tell you really important parts of this story, which is more than a tease. This is something we were trying to do; we debated a lot about it in live action, and it just was financially impossible to do, which is, the origin story of young Megatron and young Optimus. If you know the origin, they started as friends, and over time things devolved for them and they ended up on two sides. So we're telling the young Optimus and the young Megatron story. We really are telling the origin story of all Transformers, both what they were at the beginning of it, to how they grow, to how they grow apart," de Bonaventura explained.

Continuing, the producer admits he feels there is a natural trilogy built into this animated story. Right now, di Bonaventura is approaching the animated flick like the first of several. "We're hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there's a natural trilogy. I'm not always looking to do multiple movies, but there's a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you're going to see Cybertron in a way you've never seen it, that no one's ever seen it before. Because we're doing an animation, we're allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something."

As you can see, the team behind this Transformers flick has a lot on its plate, but di Bonaventura is excited to show fans a new side of the Autobots we've seen in theaters time and again. "You're going to see a lot of the origins of the society, and what broke it apart. The analogy for me is a bit like Krypton when you saw the planet falling apart, and all that. We're not there for a short time, we're there the entire time of the movie, we're on Cybertron, but we are in the challenge that, if you know the lore, they begin to question the hierarchy of how their society has gotten stratified, and how the common man doesn't have the voice, entirely, that they want to have," the producer shares.

"We're following very true to the origin story of it, and so it's really fun, too, because I've gotten to see some of it – it's not fully executed by any stretch of the imagination, but hearing Optimus and Megatron not as who we know them as, which we see their maturation in this experience. So, in a sense, you're hearing a different character because you're hearing them before they have matured."

For those eager to learn more about Transformers: A New Generation, more info should be released about the project soon enough. Josh Cooley is signed on to direct the feature with writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari doing the script. Currently, the movie is slated to release on July 19, 2024.

What do you want to see from this Transformers animated feature? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.