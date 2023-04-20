New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Coming Next Week

Paramount Pictures is set to debut a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts next week, according to...well, Bumblebee. They sent their cutest li'l guy to do a Tiktok dance, and to share the news that a new trailer drops on Thursday, April 27th. Inspired by the massively successful Transformers: Beast Wars series, the latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and Caple plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

Paramount recently released a number of character posters in support of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Up-close and personal looks at some of the film's most iconic characters give a sense for the gritty, analog look of the characters, despite existing in the slick and all-digital universe of the Michael Bay Transformers.

You can see the video below.

During a recent presentation for Paramount, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. revealed a few tantalizing details about the upcoming blockbuster, among which was the revelation that fans will get to learn more about Optimus Prime as a character, and more about his connection to and experiences on Earth.

"The main hero is Optimus, as we all know and love," Caple said. "We're bringing Prime back, paying direct homage to Generation One. I care so much about this character that I really wanted to dive into Transformers, and I saw a Bumblebee and I was like, okay, Bumblebee had his own movie, but I want to discover more about Optimus Prime, dig underneath the surface, get underneath the metal, if you would, and like explore who he is and his experience here on earth, you know?"

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.