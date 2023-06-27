Transformers: One Will Have Animation Unlike Any We've Ever Seen, Says Scarlett Johansson

Transformers has had a major year in 2023 thanks to the arrival of the Maximals in the latest live-action film, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. Looking to expand on the universe of the Autobots and Decepticons, next year will see the arrival of Transformers: One, a new animated film starring the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, and of course, Scarlett Johansson. Taking the opportunity to discuss the film recently, Marvel's Natasha Romanoff took the chance to share her thoughts on the animation of the film, which has yet to be released to the general public.

Elita-One has been a long-time character in the Transformers universe, first making her presence known in the original animated series in the 1980s. Acting as a valued ally to Optimus Prime, the female Transformer actually has appeared in the live-action films prior to next year's new animated prequel. Appearing in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, we would imagine that Transformers: One's take on the character will be different from the second film in the franchise.

Elita-One, Roll Out

In talking with Collider, Johansson had this to say about the animation style, while also confirming her role as the Autobot, Elita-One, "Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity. The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very… I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."

Earlier this year, Paramount Animation's President, Ramsey Naito, had this to say regarding the upcoming animated return to Cybertron, "I'm so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated Transformers movie to theaters for a never-before-told story. I'm honored to have such incredible talents come together to portray these well-known and much-loved characters in an origin story at the heart of the franchise."

Transformers: One is expected to be in theaters on July 19, 2024.

