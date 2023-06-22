Transformers Generations Selects Volvo Optimus Prime and Antagony Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been a big week for new Transformers drops. First there was the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Primal and Mirage Studio Series figures, which was followed by Robosen's $399 G1 Bumblebee Performance Robot. Now we have two more pre-orders: the Transformers Generations Selects Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime and Legacy Evolution Voyager Class Antagony. Both releases are fan channel exclusives, and you can get yours via the links below, Note that US Super Saver Shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Transformers Generations Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "An inspiring leader, Optimus Prime has been reformatted! Get ready to roll out with the Transformers Leader Class Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime takes on a re-designed alt mode as a licensed Volvo VNR 300 truck cab. This figure features classic G1 deco and details and comes with trailer, Ion blaster, and Matrix of Leadership accessories. Trailer attaches to truck cab mode and opens to become a battle station."

Transformers Generations Selects Legacy Evolution Voyager Class Antagony ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Class Antagony figure! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. Convert the Transformers Beast Wars Antagony figure from robot to carpenter ant mode! Pose out with the included blaster accessory that attaches in both modes. This Antagony toy is inspired by the original 1998 convention exclusive Antagony action figure."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brings Beast Wars: Transformers to the big screen

Where past Transformers movies, particularly Bumblebee, drew from the original The Transformers cartoon, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brings in concepts from its sequel, the computer-animated Beasts Wars: Transformers, which has a cult following among the Transformers faithful. That includes the debut of the Maximals, heroic Transformers who can change into animal forms.

"We introduce a lot of new heroes and villains in this film that are going to blow the minds of diehard fans," franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained in production materials for the film. "It's chock full of robots we haven't seen in a movie before. That's one of the great things about Transformers: The lore is based on what happened back on Cybertron, which gives us a lot of leeway to explore the universe at large. So in this movie, we're bringing in the Maximals for the very first time."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts reviews

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has received mixed reviews from critics, earning it a "rotten" critics score on the popular review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, though it carries a much strong audience score. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley enjoyed the film and awarded it a 4-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Transformers has always been about spectacle, and Rise of the Beasts delivers on all accounts. The action is pulse-pounding. The relationships are heartfelt. The threat is palpable and, most importantly, it leaves the franchise in the most intriguing position it has been in in years. The summer movie season has been in full throttle for just over a month, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sends that popcorn blockbuster momentum into full gear."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in in theaters now.