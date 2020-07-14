Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron Reveals Japanese Dub Cast with New Trailer

Netflix and Hasbro have teamed up with Rooster Teeth to bring a new Transformers anime trilogy our way, and the first of these major films is gearing up to release at the end of the month with Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Siege. While the English language release will be featuring some familiar voices of the franchise, the Japanese dub cast will feature some familiar voices as well. Not only will it be bringing back the established actors behind Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, but the new trilogy will be bringing in some famous anime favorites to the Transformers world.

Netflix officially revealed a new trailer showing off the new additions to the Japanese dub cast for the upcoming trilogy, and with it also revealed the full cast coming to the upcoming trilogy when it starts its launch later this month. Here's how it breaks down:

Tessho Genda as Optimus Prime

Ryohei Kimura as Bumblebee

Kikuko Inoue (The Rising of the Shield Hero's Mirellia Q. Melromarc) as Elita-1

Kenji Nomura (A Certain Magical Index's Toya Kamijo) as Jetfire

Houchu Ohtsuka (Naruto's Jiraiya) as Megatron

Kazuhiko Inoue (Naruto's Kakashi Hatake) as Ultra Magnus

Chafurin (Detective Conan's Inspector Juzo Megure) as Shockwave

Setsuji Sato (Cardfight!! Vanguard's Gai Usui) as Starscream

Netflix will be launching the first of the new Transformers: War for Cybertron film trilogy, Siege, worldwide on July 30th. Netflix officially describes the trilogy as such, "It is the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms."

Continuing further, the synopsis breaks down as such, "In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to "reformat" the Autobots, thus "unifying" Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under Siege, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it."

