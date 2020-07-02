Netflix's Transformers: War For Cybertron Series Releases New Posters

The Transformers are returning later this month on Netflix with a new animated series in War For Cybertron that retells the story of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, and to hype up excitement for the return to the world of Optimus Prime and Megatron, Rooster Teeth has released two new posters! The new posters for the series feature two of the hardest hitting Decepticons in Starscream and Jetfire, who will be making a return with some new computer generated animation that walks through the timeless war of the Transformers!

The first part of the Transformers animated series that is set for a release on Netflix later this month is titled "Siege", walking audiences through the original war that saw the Autobots jettisoning themselves from their home planet of Cybertron due to the battles they had with Megatron and his Decepticons. The following two series will seemingly follow the war that continued onto Earth itself, giving fans the opportunity to relive the ageless battle that made the Transformers a household name throughout the decades.

Rooster Teeth shared the newest posters from their Official Twitter Account, showing off two of the most powerful Decepticons, one of which was constantly attempting to overthrow Megatron in Starscream, letting fans know what they can look forward to in the War For Cybertron:

We will win this war.#TransformersWFC is coming to Netflix on July 30th. A Rooster Teeth Studios production. pic.twitter.com/FpC5VU5Xg4 — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) July 2, 2020

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy's voice cast includes Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime, Jason Marnocha as Megatron, Linsay Rousseau as Elita-1, Joe Zieja as Bumblebee, Frank Todaro as Starscream, Rafael Goldstein as Ratchet, Keith Silverstein as Jetfire, Todd Haberkorn as Shockwave, Red Alert, Edward Bosco as Ultra Magnus and Soundwave, Bill Rogers as Wheeljack, Sophia Isabella as Arcee, Brook Chalmers as Impactor, Shawn Hawkins as Mirage, Kaiser Johnson as Ironhide, Miles Luna as Teletraan I and Cliffjumper, and Mark Whitten as Sideswipe and Skywarp.

Releasing on July 30th, the new series might not have the original voice talent backing it up, but this certainly seems like it's keeping in mind the fans of the original generation of Transformers!

What do you think of these new posters for Transformers: War For Cybertron? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cybertron!

