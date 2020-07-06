Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Final Trailer Released

Netflix and Hasbro released the final trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege, the first installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, as well as new key art for the series. The trailer shows Megatron and the Decepticons plotting to end the Optimus Prime's Autobot resistance once and for all. The series debuts on Netflix on July 30th. Netflix and Hasbro "You know, it's really exciting to be part of Transformers history right now, because the toys are super exciting to work on, obviously," Hasbro designer John Warden said to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. "But having partners to work with, you know, Wizards of the Coast to do a customizable card game, the great comic books, the stories being told in comic books, and now with our partnership with Netflix.

"It's their last moments on Cybertron. The decisions that are made, and being able to bring the story to life on that medium, I mean. Everything we do is, we're very story-focused, and I think trying to find other mediums...it just makes everything about our franchise stronger. Because not only are we talking to the G1 fans like me, but we're also talking potentially to a whole new group of fans out there, and it's just an exciting time to be a part of it."

According to the show's synopsis, "It is the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to "reformat" the Autobots, thus "unifying" Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under Siege, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it."

(Photo: Hasbro, Netflix)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy's voice cast includes Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime, Jason Marnocha as Megatron, Linsay Rousseau as Elita-1, Joe Zieja as Bumblebee, Frank Todaro as Starscream, Rafael Goldstein as Ratchet, Keith Silverstein as Jetfire, Todd Haberkorn as Shockwave, Red Alert, Edward Bosco as Ultra Magnus and Soundwave, Bill Rogers as Wheeljack, Sophia Isabella as Arcee, Brook Chalmers as Impactor, Shawn Hawkins as Mirage, Kaiser Johnson as Ironhide, Miles Luna as Teletraan I and Cliffjumper, and Mark Whitten as Sideswipe and Skywarp.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege debuts on Netflix on July 30th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.