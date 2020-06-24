Transformers: War For Cybertron Anime Hits Netflix in Late July

The Transformers have long been a major franchise in the world since debuting as both an animated series and a toy line decades ago, having conquered Hollywood thanks in part to the feature length films from creator Michael Bay, and now, Netflix is creating an original series of their own in Transformers: War For Cybertron, which is set to debut later next month. The series, which will debut as a part of a trilogy that will be split into installments of six twenty two minute episodes each, is something of a prequel to the events of the original series, following Optimus Prime and Megatron as they lead their two armies in a war on their home planet of Cybertron.

The new animated series won't be bringing back the original voices of Megatron and Optimus Prime in Frank Welker and Peter Cullen, but it's clear that the streaming service of Netflix is dedicating some creative juices in telling the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. With this only being the first part of a trilogy of mini-series, with the next being titled as Earthrise and seemingly re-telling the main events of the original animated series, we'll definitely be watching this one when it debuts next month to get a better idea of just what this new re-telling of the Transformers series has to offer to fans both old and new!

Netflix released this new trailer for Transformers: War For Cybertron which not only shows new footage from the series, but also gives us a release date for the upcoming anime show on July 30th, meaning that fans of both Autobots and Decepticons only have around a month to wait to witness this new battle:

The fight worth fighting. Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege streams July 30th pic.twitter.com/dUqDfU2Amk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 22, 2020

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy's voice cast includes Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime, Jason Marnocha as Megatron, Linsay Rousseau as Elita-1, Joe Zieja as Bumblebee, Frank Todaro as Starscream, Rafael Goldstein as Ratchet, Keith Silverstein as Jetfire, Todd Haberkorn as Shockwave, Red Alert, Edward Bosco as Ultra Magnus and Soundwave, Bill Rogers as Wheeljack, Sophia Isabella as Arcee, Brook Chalmers as Impactor, Shawn Hawkins as Mirage, Kaiser Johnson as Ironhide, Miles Luna as Teletraan I and Cliffjumper, and Mark Whitten as Sideswipe and Skywarp.

