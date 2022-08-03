New Trigun Stampede Concept Art Hints at a Brotherly Moment

Trigun Stampede is set to arrive next year, giving fans a very different-looking Vash in the driver's seat. Despite the new aesthetic, the promotional material that we've seen for the new anime has given long-time fans some familiar scenes from the original story. Now, new concept art has arrived for next year's release that gives us a new look at Vash and his nefarious brother, Knives, seemingly shortly following the traumatic experience that landed them in the desert world they would call home.

The relationship between Vash and Knives was definitely a key part of the series, with the humanoid typhoon's brother acting as the main antagonist of the anime franchise. Holding powers similar to that of the main protagonist, Knives spends the majority of the series in the background, flinging a number of challenges Vash's way in order to break him and get him to break his number one rule of never taking a human life. With Knives being the one responsible for stranding the brothers on the planet below and causing the death of their parental figure Rem, the new concept art shows us how Studio Orange is re-imagining the younger versions of Trigun's main hero and villain.

Studio Orange shared the brand new concept art from Tajima Koji for Trigun Stampede, giving fans an idea of the early days of Vash and Knives following their arrival on the planet below that would eventually transform itself into a civilization somewhat similar to the Old West:

Recently, we here at Comicbook.com were able to chat with the original creator of Vash the Stampede, Yoshihiro Nightow, who is greatly involved in the creation of Trigun Stampede. Here's what Nightow had to say when it came to how the new series will stand out from the original show developed by Madhouse in the late 1990s:

"So when they were developing this Trigun, I saw that they were taking elements from my comic and expanding it, rearranging it, restructuring it, redesigning it, and adding depth to it. They're trying to raise the quality of the show as well. I thought that there might some changes, but once they took all of the series in and started adapting it onto film, I felt that this is still Trigun. This is Trigun. I want the fans to know is that I really want them to watch this. And after watching, I think that you'll feel the same way as me – that this in some way is also Trigun."