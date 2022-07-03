New Trigun Stampede Posters Reveal Close Look at Vash's Updated Design

Trigun Stampede will be bringing back the classic anime and manga franchise in a whole new kind of way, and new posters for the upcoming reboot anime series have revealed a much closer look at Vash the Stampede's updated design for the new era! Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga franchise had both a full TV anime series and feature film released back in the 1990s, but fans of the classic were taken by surprise earlier this year when it was announced that the franchise would be coming back with a fully CG animated series from Studio Orange, the production company behind Land of the Lustrous, Beastars and more.

Studio Orange and Crunchyroll brought Trigun Stampede to Anime Expo this year, and fans got to see the first full look at the series in the works. Scheduled for a release some time next year, this new series features a whole new take on Vash than fans saw in action with the original. There are all sorts of new questions to about what to expect from this new take on the franchise, but you can check out the newest posters released during the anime convention below that showcase Vash's new wanted poster (as seen in the trailer) and more:

Original New Anime in 2023

Including original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow in the creative mix, Trigun Stampede will be directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange. Kouji Tajima will be handling the character and concept designs, and the first additions to the cast include Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer's Inosuke) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Gokai Silver in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Rem Saverem.

If you wanted to go back and check out the original Trigun anime run, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the franchise as such, "Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. His path of destruction reaches across the wastelands of a desert planet. Oddly enough, for such an infamous outlaw, there's no proof he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist who's more doofus than desperado. There's definitely a whole lot more to Vash than his reputation lets on."

