Trigun Stampede Producer Says the Anime Drew Inspiration From Disney

It has been years since Trigun surprised fans with any new content, but that all changed a few weeks ago. If you did not know, the IP took over headlines worldwide when news broke a new Trigun anime was on the way. The announcement was further hyped this month when Anime Expo welcomed the anime's team as honorable guests. And during Trigun Stampede's big panel, fans learned the new series took notes from a favorite Disney movie.

The update comes courtesy of Kiyotaka Waki, one of the producers overseeing Trigun Stampede. The exec hit the stage with others like series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, and the group spoke at length about Trigun's behind-the-scenes development. And at one point, Waki said he studied Tarzan extensively as inspiration for the project.

To be specific, Waki said he looked to Tarzan when he felt stumped about how to convey Vash's facial expressions using CG. After all, Studio Orange is making Trigun Stampede in a CG style, and that is certainly new for the IP. As such, Waki looked to Disney's Tarzan as the movie also leaned into CG to bring an array of expressions and movements to life.

If you have seen the first PV for Trigun Stampede, you can definitely see a bit of Tarzan in the promo. Vash the Stampede moves fluidly throughout the clip, and his facial expressions are top-notch. So far, the reboot looks like one of anime's best CG projects yet, but fans will have to hold their judgment until the show drops for real. Right now, reports suggest Trigun Stampede will debut in 2023, so fans can look forward to more peeks at the anime in the coming months.

What do you make of this behind-the-scenes confession? Are you excited for Trigun Stampede to make its debut?