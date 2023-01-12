Today is a big day for fans of Vash the Stampede, as the original voice of the Humanoid Typhoon is confirmed to return as the character in the upcoming English Dub of Trigun Stampede. That's right, over two decades after his original run as the Sixty Billion Double Dollar Man, Johnny Yong Bosch is confirmed to once again be playing Vash. Following the voice actor's return as Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, it's clear that Bosch is more than happy to jump back in the anime saddle.

The first Trigun anime adaptation arrived from Studio Madhouse in 1998, with the franchise releasing a film years later in Trigun: Badlands Rumble. The film served more as a side story to the Humanoid Typhoon rather than a sequel, leaving many fans hungry for the return of the anime created by Yasuhiro Nightow. With the premiere episode of Trigun Stampede once again giving us Vash the Stampede, albeit one that is a tad different from the lovable goofball who led the original anime adaptation, there were plenty of fans crossing their fingers that Bosch might return to the beloved character and his classic portrayal of him in the late 1990s.

Bosch The Stampede

In a new press release from Crunchyroll, not only was it announced that Johnny Yong Bosch would be returning as Vash, but the voice actor himself discussed taking on the role once again:

"Voicing Vash the Stampede in the original TRIGUN series is a role that literally launched my voice-over career and I am extremely excited to voice him again in this all-new anime adaptation from Orange. I look forward to going on this adventure with fans once more and hope new audiences enjoy the journey as well."

The ADR director for Trigun Stampede's English Dub will be Jeremy Inman, who has previously worked on series including Golden Kamuy and Saga of Tanya The Evil, sharing his thoughts on the big news:

"TRIGUN is anime royalty and I can't wait to work with Johnny Yong Bosch in bringing it back to life with this new and fresh take, promising old fans the same gun-slinging action while bringing in new fans as well with amazing animation, characters, and story."

