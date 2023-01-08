Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 2 Preview: Watch

Trigun Stampede has finally kicked off its big anime reboot run as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has dropped the first look at what to expect next with the preview for Episode 2! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action franchise has returned to the anime world decades after the original anime adaptation made its premiere, and has come back in a whole new way with a fully 3D CG animated production. Now that the first episode has premiered, it's time to look ahead and see what is coming next to the reboot.

Trigun Stampede's first episode introduced fans to a whole new kind of Vash the Stampede, and a much different take on the franchise's world than fans saw in action with the original series. With Episode 2 coming next, the anime has dropped the preview for the episode titled "The Man Who Runs," and now you can get the first look at the anime's next major entry below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 2

Now that Trigun Stampede is up and running as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, fans have seen how much has been changed from the original anime adaptation. Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange, with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, and original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow being closely involved with the production, Trigun Stampede can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

As for what to expect from the reboot series so far, Trigun Stampede is teased as such, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What are you hoping to see in Trigun Stampede's next episode? What did you think of the reboot's premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!