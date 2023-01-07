Trigun Stampede Debuts Opening: Watch

Trigun Stampede has made its big anime reboot debut with its first episode releasing as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with its first episode has releasing its opening theme sequence to help celebrate! This new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga series is a complete departure from the anime fans got to see in action decades ago. Not only is it a fully 3D CG production, but there are already some notable changes from the original series along with a shift in how each of the characters look.

Trigun Stampede was one of the most anticipated new anime of 2023 overall, and the first episode is already a great example of what this new reboot is bringing to the table. That also includes its opening theme sequence where the first episode eschews tradition and doesn't show off the opening until its final moments. Titled "TOMBI" as performed by Kvi Baba, the opening promises a very different series still to come in the anime's future episodes. You can check out a creditless version of Trigun Stampede's opening theme sequence below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede's First Episode

Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange, with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, and original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow being closely involved with the production, Trigun Stampede is now streaming and you can check out the very first episode of this new reboot with Crunchyroll and Hulu. Touting a new voice cast from the first anime released a few decades ago, and a full 3D CG animated production, Trigun Stampede is teased as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What do you think of Trigun Stampede's opening theme sequence? How did you like the first episode of the reboot overall?