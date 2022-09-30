Bleach: Ichigo's Original English Voice Actor Will Return For Thousand Year Blood War

Since Bleach was announced to return to the small screen, many fans have been left wondering if a major voice talent will be returning to the series when it comes to the Thousand Year Blood War Arc's English Dub, and lo and behold, Johnny Yong Bosch has been confirmed to return to his role as Ichigo Kurosaki. With Viz Media also taking the opportunity to announce returning voice actors that will help bring the battle between the Soul Society and the Quincies to life in what was originally considered the Shonen's final arc.

Alongside Bosch who will be returning to the protagonist role this time around, several other classic Bleach actors will be returning to the English Dub to reprise their roles. These roles include Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida, Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue, Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai, and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara. While there are still plenty of other members of the Soul Society that have yet to be announced when it comes to their English voice actors, there will also be plenty of new characters that will need voices as the Soul Society tangles with a rogue faction of the Quincy family.

Viz Media shared the major news regarding Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, with this revelation sure to turn a few anime fans' heads while also reuniting the English voice cast years following the original conclusion of the anime adaptation that had over three hundred and fifty episodes to its name:

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on October 10th. Time to reveal the iconic voices behind the powerful protectors of Soul Society. 🧵@JohnnyYongBosch returns as the incredible voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki! pic.twitter.com/cxi1ldc2vg — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 30, 2022

One big mystery remains for Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc and that is in regards to where fans will be able to stream it once it premieres next month. While rumors have been all over the place when it comes to where Ichigo and his friends within the Soul Society might land, Viz has confirmed in recent days that the announcement is right around the corner for where fans in North America will be able to watch the long-awaited anime return.

Are you hyped to see so many English voice actors returning to their roles in Bleach? Who do you want to see voice the new villains that will be fighting against the Shonen heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Soul Society.