Trigun: Stampede Reveals New Trailer, Release Window

Trigun: Stampede is set to bring back the humanoid typhoon next year, and with a new iteration of Vash giving us a younger gunslinger, a new trailer has dropped that confirms the return of some major characters while also giving anime fans an idea as to when the series will arrive in 2023. While the series has yet to confirm if it will be a prequel or an entirely new story set in Vash the Stampede's world, there are countless anime fans that are dying to return to this beloved franchise.

In the new trailer, not only has the series confirmed that it will be arriving in January of next year, but it has also confirmed a major return in Wolfwood, the character that carries around a giant cross while also giving anime fans what might be the most tragic death scene in the medium. With Studio ORANGE of Beastars and Godzilla: Singular Point helming the Humanoid Typhoon's return, creator Yoshihiro Nightow has confirmed his involvement. Alongside Wolfwood, the series has confirmed that series regular Meryl Stryfe will also be a part of the new anime, though much like Vash, she is sporting a much different look from what we've seen before and doesn't have Milly by her side this time around, from what we've seen so far.

The Official Trigun: Stampede Twitter Account shared the brand new trailer that gives fans a much more in-depth look at the upcoming series, not only confirming the return of some major players from the franchise but also will be using computer-generated animation to take us back into the world of the gunslinger with a giant bounty hanging over his head:

Earlier this year, several creators behind the upcoming series took the opportunity to discuss the new take on Vash and company, with director Kenji Muto stating the following at this year's Anime Expo:

"Rather than simply tracing the original manga that started 27 years ago, we wanted to define the meaning of creating this work as an entertainment piece in this day and age, So Nightow-sensei, producers, and I talked again and again. In the far distant future, a spaceship lands on an unexplored planet called No Man's Land. Reminiscent of the American Old West, the residents of No Man's Land, who are the immigrants from Earth, create a new, free world where myriads of cultures and religions coexist, with guns in their hands."

What do you think of Stampede's new trailer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash the Stampede.