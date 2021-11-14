Tuca & Bertie Season 3 Confirms 2022 Release

Adult Swim has confirmed that Tuca & Bertie Season 2 will be officially coming our way next year! One of the more surprising cancellations and pick ups in the last couple of years was for Tuca & Bertie, which was shockingly dropped by Netflix following the successful debut of the first season. Even more surprisingly, the series was picked up shortly after by Adult Swim as an original animated series. The second season was such a hit with fans on Adult Swim that a third was confirmed to be in the works for a release in the future.

Announced to be coming on the way shortly after the second season aired its final episode, Adult Swim has been coy about when the new season should be expected. During the Watch Party for Tuca & Bertie as part of the virtual Adult Swim Festival this year, it was announced that Season 3 of the series will be releasing in 2022. While there is no concrete release date nor tighter release window than this, fans of the series thankfully won’t be waiting too long for new episodes of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, Tuca & Bertie Season 2 is only available through Adult Swim’s website with a cable subscription because there has yet to be any word on where the new season could be available through streaming. For fans interested, Adult Swim officially describes Tuca & Bertie as such, “Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore!

Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!”

How do you feel about Tuca & Bertie coming back for its third season next year? What did you think of the first season with Adult Swim? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!