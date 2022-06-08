Tuca & Bertie Season 3 Release Date Surfaces

✖





Tuca and Bertie Season 3's release date has been revealed. Bubbleblabber has learned that the third entry in the series will be premiering on July 10 at midnight. Now, it seems like HBO Max users will be able to catch the show the next day on the streaming service as well. Tuca and Bertie creator Lisa Hanawalt has been teasing this announcement for some time. Interestingly, there is no indication what the main themes of the season are or what guest stars we can expect. Still, it's exciting as fans can circle that week on their calendars for the return of Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish's best friends. When the first season premiered on Netflix, it seems like no one could have predicted this wild ride, but here we are.

Back when the show got saved after the Netflix cancelation, Hanawalt spoke to The Los Angeles Times about how the deal to keep Tuca and Bertie going came to be. It seems that adult swim saw the show as an absolute priority.

"I just was kind of in limbo, not quite knowing if the show could be saved or not," Hanawalt revealed. "I was a bit pessimistic at times. I had all these ideas for Season 2 that I was really excited about, and I wasn't sure whether to save those ideas on the off chance that we could have another shot at it, or use those ideas in something else."

Here's how adult swim describes Season 2 before Season 3 gets rolling: "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they're both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She'll deal with them later, right now she's just too busy trying not to be single anymore!"

"Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he's just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you'll never look at plants the same way again!"

Are you excited about more Tuca and Bertie? Let us know down in the comments!