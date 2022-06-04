Tuca & Bertie Creator Teases Season 3 Reveal

✖





Tuca and Bertie's creator revealed that Season 3 is coming soon. HBO Max gets Season 2 June 24th. That gives fans plenty of time to binge the episodes before Season 3 hits the airwaves. Lisa Hanawalt has been teasing the fans with the announcement for some time. While she couldn't give out the big third season reveal, she did drop these nuggets on her Twitter account. HBO Max fans have been loving the approach to releases so far. Shows premiere on adult swim and then make their way to the streaming platform pretty quickly. Usually, about a week or so. It's a far cry from how things used to work for Warner Bros. The network also has to be thrilled that their quick move to snap up Tuca and Bertie continues to pay dividends. Netflix made the decision not to pursue a second season and the bizarre programming block stepped right in without a beat. So, everyone seems to win from how things are going down now. Check out the announcement for yourselves.

Walter Newman is the Senior Vice President of adult swim, and he talked about how Cartoon Network acquired the show after it moved off of Netflix. In a previous interview the executive called Tuca and Bertie "a big priority for the network." It's no secret that the fanbase has travelled well.

I've got good news for youuuu



S2 will be on @hbomax June 24

S3 on @adultswim and @hbomax soooooon https://t.co/bQhsZdb9BT — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) June 2, 2022

"When 'Tuca & Bertie' became available, I immediately got on the phone," he explained. "I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking 'Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?' It was something that all of us were really invested in."

adult swim has a synopsis for Season 2 so you can get caught up: "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they're both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She'll deal with them later, right now she's just too busy trying not to be single anymore!"

"Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he's just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you'll never look at plants the same way again!"

