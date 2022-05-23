Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Sets HBO Max Release Date

✖

Tuca & Bertie's second season might have wrapped up its run with Adult Swim last year, but it has finally set a date for its streaming debut with HBO Max! Adult Swim surprisingly saved the animated series after it was unceremoniously canceled by Netflix following the big debut of its first season. It was then that fans got to see the second wave of episodes end their run last year, but there have been just as many fans hoping to stream the series. It's just been a bit of a wait, so now fans won't have to wait that much longer.

While Tuca & Bertie gets ready for the release of its third season later this year, Warnermedia has released the list of new additions to HBO Max this June and has confirmed that Tuca & Bertie Season 2 will be hitting the service on June 24th. Hopefully this means that a concrete update for the release of the third season will be coming our way soon enough, but now it means that fans who missed out on the TV run for the season will be able to catch up just in time for the new season!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 will be hitting HBO Max, but you can find the first season streaming with Netflix. Adult Swim officially describes Tuca & Bertie's second season as such, "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they're both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She'll deal with them later, right now she's just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he's just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you'll never look at plants the same way again!"

