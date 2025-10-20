Two Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen Director Unveils a Heartbreaking Detail Anime Fans Missed

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 included some of the most thrilling and tragic moments in the series, especially in the Shibuya Incident Arc where everything went downhill for Yuji and the others. The fateful Halloween night Kenjaku had been planning for had arrived, but instead of joining the festivities, he wanted to show everyone the true horros of cursed powers. The situation went out of control after Satoru Gojo was trapped inside the Prison Realm, prompting the other sorcerers to jump into the battle scene and fight some of the powerful enemies they had ever seen. While the disaster curses were powerless against Satoru, they could easily overwhelm just about any sorcerer, including Nanami Kento, a talented first-grade sorcerer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nanami was introduced in the Vs. Mahito Arc of the first season and immediately became a fan-favorite character as Yuji’s mentor. The two spent about a month going on missions and fighting curses with Yuji learning several things from the experienced sorcerer, all the while Satoru was overseas for some work. However, the second season broke fans’ hearts with Nanami’s brutal death at the hands of Mahito, right in front of Yuji. Following his death, the anime featured a beautiful and melancholic detail about the character, which fans didn’t notice until the episode director pointed it out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 Director Finally Explains a Hidden Detail Regarding Nanami

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

After almost two years since it was released, the episode director, Yuji Tokuno shared on his official X handle, “I’m glad that all three cuts of Nanamin’s part were used. The absence of clock hands was intentional, but since the impact of the dialogue is so strong, it didn’t get much attention… Now Nanamin doesn’t have to work overtime anymore.”

Yuji was already drowning in despair after the chaos Sukuna unleashed in Shibuya, and losing Nanami like that completely pushed him to the brink. Nanami’s death in Season 2 Episode 18, although tragic, was beautifully handled by the animation studio, including the beach dance scene, which brought fans to tears. The young sorcerer was ready to give it all up, even though Nanami’s final words to him were, “I will leave the rest to you.”

Yuji needed Aoi Todo to knock some sense into him, and he regained his fighting spirit, all the while apologizing to Nanami for giving up. In Yuji’s memories, Nanami’s final words weren’t as gruesome as reality. Instead, he remembers his mentor wearing a peaceful expression, wearing the usual suit he always did. However, there was also one crucial scene in Season 2 Episode 20, which many fans failed to notice, and it was Nanami’s watch that didn’t have any hands.

Since he moved on to the afterlife, he didn’t have to worry about working overtime and overexerting himself when he basically hated the Jujutsu world and curses. That was the reason a frame was focused on his watch, and the director also mentioned that the scene, despite having a strong impact, didn’t get much attention. His tweet went viral in hours, and fans again appreciated such minor details added by the animation staff that made the second season such a success.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



