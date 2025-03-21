Shonen Jump Reveals Its Most Chaotic Duo Since Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuji and Todo

Weekly Shonen Jump’s latest hit, Ichi the Witch, is winning hearts with its captivating storyline, gorgeous art, intriguing world-building, and, of course, lovable characters. Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the series debuted in September 2024. The story is set in a world where only women have an affinity for magic, and no male has been able to pass the unique trials given by magical beings known as Majiks. After a series of chaotic events, Ichi ends up becoming the first male witch and, thus, begins his journey as he comes to terms with his new identity. The story takes a massive turn after the appearance of the World Hater Majik.

It’s the strongest villain we have seen so far, someone who even Desscaras couldn’t defeat easily. The brief fight against the Mantinel Witches Association and the World Hater Majik ends with the latter leaving the battlefield. However, Ichi swears to one day hunt the villain. Things get even more tense when a prophecy arrives, claiming that Ichi will acquire the World Hater Majik but will also die as a result. The series recently commences a new arc where Ichi and his companions travel to Bakugami, a place where it’s prophesized he will meet an ally to help fight the World Hater Majik. All hints point towards Gokuraku being the ally Ichi is searching for. However, their team-up may be too chaotic for the Witches Association to handle.

Ichi the Witch’s Ichi and Gokuraku Is the Funniest Duo We Have Seen Since Yuji and Todo

Ichi the Witch has only just introduced Gokuraku but he has the potential to be an excellent ally to Ichi. In JJK, Yuji and Todo are one of the most beloved duos even though they don’t have much screen time together. Compared to Megumi, who is also a great ally to Yuji, Todo matches Yuji’s energy far better. Todo also pushes Yuji to get stronger amid the fight, making their dynamic even more interesting. It was Todo’s enthusiasm that led the two of them to work together and become friends.

A subtle similarity can be seen in the way Gokuraku comically “forces” Ichi to work with him. Gokuarku debuts in Chapter 22, looking menacing as he beats up a Majik and asks how to acquire it. His debut gives the impression that he will be difficult to deal with, but he’s surprisingly a funny character. This again parallels with Todo, who was introduced as a brute and ended up beating Megumi simply because he found the latter’s taste in women “boring.” The resulting quote he draws out of Yuji about his tastes in women is nothing short of iconic and hilarious.

Things take a major turn in Chapter 23 when Gokuraku is impressed by Ichi’s ability to use magic despite being a man. In Chapter 24, he takes the protagonist away and asks him to teach them how to become a witch. The two get to know each other more during the time Ichi is separated from Desscaras and Kumugi. However, all hell breaks lose in Chapter 26 when the two do the unthinkable by hurting Bakugami, who is considered to be a savior. Gokuraku is instigating Ichi to attack Bakugami, which is the worst crime in the land. However, the man’s intention doesn’t seem to be out of malice since he is aware of Bakugami’s true nature.

Gokuraku Will Be One of the Most Important Characters in Ichi the Witch

The story has all but confirmed that Gokuraku is the companion Jikishirone talked about in the prophecy. In Ichi the Witch Chapter 22, as soon as Jikishirone’s letter mentions “companion,” the scene shifts to Gokuraku, who is torturing a Majik. This heavily implies that he’s the one Ichi and the others need to find. If that wasn’t enough to convince us, the next chapter unveils that the prophecy instructs Ichi’s team to hunt a human hater Majik. This will lead them to the companion, and sure enough, the team finds Gokuarku in the South Bakugami, where the only human hater Majik dwells.

Gokuraku’s powers are unlike anything we have seen so far. He has embedded magic crystals in his body in hopes of becoming strong. He is also actively trying to look for a way to become a witch. Gokuraku’s actions appear to stem from desperation instead of greed for power. The story will likely delve deeper into it as the arc continues. Furthermore, given his strength and his experience in beating Majiks to a pulp, there’s no doubt he is already a worthy ally to Ichi.