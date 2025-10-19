Beloved Jujutsu Kaisen Scene Cut From the Anime Adapted 4 Years Later

The 2021 Jujutsu Kaisen prequel film was a massive hit, which followed Yuta Okkotsu and his journey to become a sorcerer. The story takes place one year before the main event, when Yuji consumed Sukuna’s finger. The film was released a few months after the first season’s conclusion, when the hype around the series was greater than ever. Following the film’s success, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami released an extra chapter in 2021, which hasn’t been adapted in the anime and may never be since it focuses on the main characters of the prequel film when they were still in their first year. The extra chapter features some light-hearted moments of our beloved characters, which is pretty rare in a dark story like JJK.

The chapter immediately became even more famous among fans, especially Yuta and Maki shippers, who couldn’t help but adore the way they were interacting. Aside from the four students, the chapter also features Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieri, and Utahime Iori, an instructor at the Kyoto Jujutsu High. While the anime hasn’t featured these heartfelt moments, the hit mobile game, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, adapted these scenes from the extra chapter. The mobile game returns with new threats for the characters, and the visuals and clips immediately went viral on social media after fans recognized the source of these scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Adapts a Beloved Extra Chapter From the Manga

The extra was released after Chapter 168, when the manga was featuring the Culling Game Arc. The plot is set after the death of Suguru Geto, when Yuta and his friends continue their daily lives as first years at Jujutsu High School. However, they all spent their expenses in just half a month and needed part-time jobs that pay daily. Shoko Ieri recommends them for a job at her friend’s shop. Several scenes were included in the game, including Yuta and Maki cooking together. Additionally, we also get original illustrations of the JJK 0 cast. Aside from this, the game also adapts the scene where Mimiko and Nanako, the twin sisters Geto adopted, were trying out the crepes on Takeshita Street.

He took his fellow curse users to Jujutsu High and declared war on them, but had to leave abruptly when the girls told him the store was about to be closed. Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is the first officially licensed mobile game based on the series. Developed by Sumzap as a free-to-play role-playing title, it made its debut in Japan on November 21st, 2023, before finally being released globally on November 7th, 2024. The game closely follows the original storyline, including fully voiced scenes and battles, allowing players to use Cursed Techniques.

Not only that, but it also includes original arcs and characters, which always pique fans’ interest. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime will be returning in Winter 2026 with its third season to adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game Arc. Additionally, the mangaka also returned with a short sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, which is currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump.

