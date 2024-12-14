Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 May Disappoint Fans for One Reason

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September, the anime still has a long way to go. The third season was confirmed as soon as JJK wrapped up its Shibuya Incident Arc. Season 2 has been a roller coaster of emotions with Gojo’s backstory and the most intense arc in the story so far. The Shibuya Incident Arc features a set of tragic incidents, with things going downhill as soon as Kenjaku succeeds in trapping Gojo in the Prison Realm.

Gojo is the only one capable of fighting Kenjaku and the disaster curses. The other sorcerers jump into the battle as soon as he’s out of the picture. The story gets darker with the Shibuya Incident Arc, and it’s clear Yuji and his friends have more difficult challenges ahead. The franchise will share new information about the upcoming season in Jump Festa 2025. While it will surely be a thrilling ride, fans may be disappointed if they’re hoping to see Gojo just yet in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Satoru Gojo Will Not Be a Part of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

One of Kenjaku’s primary goals in the Shibuya Incident was to seal Gojo before the battle commenced. He succeeds through meticulous planning, and getting Gojo out of the cursed object will be a challenge. Yuji and the others head straight to help Gojo, but they get caught up in the battle. Unfortunately, Kenjaku disappears with the Prison Realm by the end of the arc.

The second season ends with Yuta’s appearance, who swears to kill Yuji. Yuta is the main character of the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, released in 2021, a few months after the first season was concluded. He makes his debut in the main story after the end of the chaotic battle. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will adapt two arcs before commencing the Culling Game – Itadori Extermination and Perfect Preparation.

Although the Shibuya Incident Arc ends in Chapter 136, the anime adapts Chapter 137, the first chapter of the Itadori Extermination Arc. With 63 total chapters, Culling Game is the longest arc of the series. Gojo will likely stay trapped for the entirety of Season 3. However, fans can expect to see him in the opening and ending themes and a brief canon flashback. At best, viewers may hope for a tease of him around the season finale.

What Should Fans Expect From Season 3?

The third season will begin with the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. Yuji is struggling emotionally after being indirectly responsible for so many deaths in Shibuya. The Itadori Extermination Arc will reveal Yuta’s genius plan to save Yuji Itadori. Additionally, the Perfect Preparation Arc will cover the political struggles in the JJK world. The Zenin Clan’s atrocious actions will force Maki to take a drastic and brutal step.

The Culling Game will be a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. He has revived several ancient sorcerers and awakened new sorcerers to participate in the game. The deathly battle will include over 1000 players; however, Kenjaku’s true goal will be achieved after the battle royale ends. Amid all the chaos, Sukuna has his own plans that center around Megumi. Despite Gojo being absent, fans will easily find plenty to enjoy in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3!

When Does Gojo Get Unsealed?

Gojo gets unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221, concluding the Culling Game Arc. It takes the students about twenty days to find a way to unseal him. It couldn’t have been easy since they kept facing off one threat after another. The battle of the strongest effectively begins by the end of Chapter 222.

Therefore, Gojo will most likely return in the fourth season, where he will fight the epic battle against the King of Curses. However, we can’t rule out the possibility that the fight might be adapted into a movie. The entire battle is covered in 15 chapters, just the right amount of chapters for a well-paced film.

Gojo Is the Most Beloved Character of Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo has always been among the most popular characters, ranking in the top 3 of the official JJK popularity polls. However, his popularity skyrocketed in 2020 with Season 1 and again when the anime released Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. While the anime was ongoing, JJK manga also featured the battle of the strongest. The series gained massive attention from fans worldwide. 2024 was the series most successful year. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 received 11 awards in the Crunchyroll. As soon as the manga concluded, Jujutsu Kaisen was confirmed to have over 100 million copies in circulation.

Even after the unthinkable happens in Chapter 236, fans kept coming up with desperate theories. Sadly, the author had something else planned entirely. However, that still didn’t diminish his popularity, or even JJK’s, for that matter. Gojo topped the fourth and final popularity poll with an overwhelming number. With a whopping 113k votes, he surpasses Yuji, the second-place holder with 48k votes. He remains one of the most popular characters of recent times in shonen manga. So, it’s not surprising fans will miss their beloved character in the upcoming season.