10 Worst Traumatizing Jujutsu Kaisen Deaths That Split the Fandom

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its thrilling action, detailed power system, and, perhaps most notably, its readiness to kill off beloved characters. While many shonen series shy away from permanent consequences, Jujutsu Kaisen embraces them, leading to some of the most genuinely shocking and heartbreaking moments in anime and manga. These deaths aren’t just plot devices; they deepen the emotional stakes, advance the storyline for the major players (especially Yuji Itadori), and, in many cases, fundamentally alter the course of the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead for the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime & Manga!

The impact of the loss of these characters extends far beyond the page or screen, sparking intense debates and emotional reactions among the fandom. From sudden, brutal ends to drawn-out, tragic farewells, these moments have left an enduring mark on viewers and readers alike, proving that in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, no one is truly safe.

10) Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba

The deaths of twin sisters Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba were incredibly brutal and served as a harrowing reminder of the power of the curses and the cruelty of the Jujutsu Kaisen world. These two young curse users, whom Suguru Geto had sworn to protect and raised as his own, met a horrifying end at the hands of Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident. Their desperate attempts to free Geto’s body from Kenjaku’s control were ultimately dashed when they encountered Sukuna, who had taken control of Yuji Itadori’s body. Their deaths were particularly tragic, not only because of their youth and dedication to their father figure but because it drove home the ruthless nature of their enemy, as Sukuna slices the girls with minimal effort.

Their final moments, filled with despair and a longing for the original Geto and overwhelming fear of their killer, hit hard with fans who had hoped for a different outcome for these two loyal, though misguided, sisters. Their deaths are a prime example of the overwhelming and often unforgiving reality of the supernatural conflicts in the series, leaving a lasting impression of the danger faced by even those with cursed energy. It was a cruel irony that the very people Geto aimed to save ultimately became victims as a consequence of his own actions and his body being taken over, only to be obliterated by the King of Curses himself.

9) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo’s death was a massive loss, not just for the characters within the story but also for the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. As one of the few Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerers and a passionate advocate for a world free of cursed spirits, her insights and unique power were invaluable. Her confrontation with Kenjaku was a high-stakes battle that put her unique abilities and unwavering resolve on display. Despite her strength and strategic brilliance, she ultimately fell at Kenjaku’s hand, making her death a crushing defeat for the jujutsu world.

Her death was particularly poignant because it was a significant setback in the fight against Kenjaku and his plans. Yuki had been a beacon of hope and a source of unique philosophical perspectives on jujutsu society. Her goal of eradicating cursed energy to prevent the birth of cursed spirits was a radical but compelling idea. Her death felt like the extinguishing of a major light in the battle against evil, leaving a void that would be difficult to fill and potential that was unused.

8) Choso

Choso’s death was a deeply emotional moment, made even more poignant by his complex relationship with Yuji Itadori. Initially an antagonist seeking revenge for his brothers, Choso’s perception shifted dramatically due to his unique blood connection with Yuji, which he genuinely believed made them brothers. His willingness to sacrifice himself to protect Yuji from Sukuna’s attack was a powerful display of his evolving loyalty and deep connection with his brother.

The sheer selflessness of his act, despite his early actions against Yuji, caught many fans off guard and solidified his place as a fan-favorite character. His death was yet another example of the impact Yuji has on those around him and the often unpredictable nature of alliances and relationships within Jujutsu Kaisen. Choso’s journey from vengeful enemy to devoted brother is one of the series’ most compelling character arcs, making his sacrifice incredibly impactful.

7) Mechamaru

Kokichi Muta, also known as Mechamaru, met a truly tragic end that raised the stakes for everyone going forward and showed the brutal consequences of making deals with the enemy. Suffering from a debilitating illness, he secretly betrayed the Jujutsu High students by leaking information to Mahito and Geto in exchange for a healthy body. Despite his desire to finally live a normal life and interact with his friends without the constant pain, his actions ultimately led to his death. His final stand against Mahito fought with a fully functioning body and a lifetime of pent-up frustration, was a desperate and ultimately futile attempt at redemption.

Mechamaru’s death was particularly traumatizing because it was born out of desperation and a longing for a normal life that was cruelly taken away from him, especially at such a young age and with Miwa waiting for him. His betrayal, while understandable given his circumstances, came with a heavy price. The sight of his powerful ultimate Mechamaru being destroyed and his body being brutally crushed by Mahito was an unforgiving reminder of the dangers of playing both sides. It was a heartbreaking conclusion to a character whose motivations, though flawed, were deeply human and relatable.

6) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro’s first death was a shocking turn of events that served as an example of his incredible power and resourcefulness as the “Sorcerer Killer.” Despite having no cursed energy, his unparalleled physical abilities, and mastery of cursed tools allowed him to single-handedly incapacitate both Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, two of the strongest sorcerers of their generation. His seemingly unkillable nature and ruthless efficiency made his eventual defeat by a newly awakened Gojo all the more impactful, marking a pivotal moment in Gojo’s growth.

His second, more definitive death during the Shibuya Incident, after being reanimated, was arguably even more tragic. Having regained a semblance of his former self and recognizing his son Megumi, his brief moment of paternal instinct led him to take his own life rather than continue as a puppet. This act of self-sacrifice, driven by an uncharacteristic flicker of care for his son, added a layer of complexity to his character that solidified his place as one of the series’ most compelling and tragic figures. His story is a testament to the idea that even the most hardened people can be swayed by the bonds of family.

5) Suguru Geto

The real Suguru Geto’s death at the hands of Satoru Gojo was a somber and poignant moment in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, marking the tragic end of a once-unbreakable friendship. After his descent into extremism and his massacre of non-sorcerers as a cult leader, Geto became the primary target for Jujutsu Tech higher-ups. Gojo, despite his deep love for his former best friend, was forced to end his life with his own hands. Their final exchange was filled with unspoken emotions and shared history, making Geto’s demise a bittersweet and heartbreaking conclusion to his wayward path.

However, the true traumatizing impact of Geto’s death on the fandom came with the revelation that his body had been taken over by the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku. This twist not only resurrected the threat of Geto’s talents as a Special Grade sorcerer but also twisted his legacy into something even more sinister. The sight of Kenjaku manipulating Geto’s corpse, using his abilities and even his voice, was deeply unsettling and disrespectful to the character’s memory and was the only thing that could shake the seemingly invincible Gojo. The desecration of Geto’s body and identity made his story far more tragic than a simple death ever could have been.

4) Mai Zenin

Mai Zenin’s death was a truly devastating moment in Jujutsu Kaisen, and was a tragic culmination to the Zenin clan’s oppressive traditions, violence, and Mai’s own internal struggles. Burdened by her very low amounts of cursed energy and inferior fighting skills as compared to her twin sister, Maki, Mai constantly felt inferior and trapped within the clan’s rigid hierarchy. Her ultimate sacrifice, where she poured all of her cursed energy into Maki to help her achieve her true potential and break free from the clan’s curse, was a tearjerking act of love and selflessness.

Her death was a brutal example of the consequences of a clan that devalues individuals based on their innate abilities. Mai’s final moments, where she urged Maki to destroy everything that held them back, were incredibly powerful and set Maki on a path of revenge and liberation. It was a heartbreaking farewell that solidified her legacy as a character who, despite her imagined weaknesses, found immense strength in her love for her sister and her desire for a better future, even if she couldn’t live to see it.

3) Junpei Yoshino

Junpei Yoshino’s death is arguably one of the worst, most brutal, and emotionally scarring moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, particularly for Yuji Itadori. Junpei, a bullied and misunderstood high school student, was tragically manipulated by Mahito, who exploited his despair and anger to turn him against humanity. Yuji, seeing a kindred spirit in Junpei and hoping to save him, desperately tried to reach out and guide Junpei away from Mahito’s influence. The tragic irony was that just as Yuji seemed to be making a connection, Mahito brutally transformed Junpei into a grotesque cursed spirit, leading to his agonizing death.

This death traumatized the fandom because it was a direct attack on Yuji’s innocence and his core belief in saving people. The suddenness and cruelty of Junpei’s transformation left both Yuji and the audience reeling. It was a raw and unfiltered depiction of the senseless violence and manipulative evil that existed in the jujutsu world, proving that even those who are not sorcerers can be dragged into its horrors. Junpei’s death served as a harsh wake-up call for Yuji, emphasizing the high stakes and the emotional toll of the battles that were in store for him.

2) Satoru Gojo

STUDIO MAPPA

Satoru Gojo’s death sent shockwaves through the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, becoming one of the most talked-about and controversial moments in the entire series. As the undisputed strongest sorcerer and a seemingly invincible force, Gojo’s defeat at the hands of Sukuna was a moment that felt almost impossible. His battle against Sukuna was hyped as the pinnacle of power in the series, and his eventual death, particularly the abrupt and brutal manner in which it was carried out, left many fans stunned and heartbroken.

The immediate aftermath saw an outpouring of grief, disbelief, and intense debate across social media. Fans grappled with the loss of a character who was not only incredibly powerful but also charismatic, complex, and deeply beloved. Gojo’s death fundamentally altered the landscape of the Jujutsu Kaisen world, stripping away its greatest protector and leaving the remaining characters to face an even more overwhelming threat. It was a moment that redefined the series’ stakes and solidified its reputation for unflinching brutality, cementing its place as the most impactful death for many.

1) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Kento Nanami’s death stands as the most emotionally devastating and widely mourned moment in Jujutsu Kaisen. A fan-favorite for his no-nonsense attitude, relatable cynicism, and underlying kindness, Nanami’s death during the Shibuya Incident was nothing short of horrific. Severely injured and already at his limits, he was brutally confronted by Mahito, who then brought him to a horrific, agonizing end right in front of a helpless Yuji Itadori. His final words, entrusting his will and the future to Yuji, made the moment even more heartbreaking.

The trauma of Nanami’s death stemmed from several factors: his popularity, the sheer brutality of his end, his dream of a future he would never have, and the impact it had on Yuji. For many, Nanami represented a grounded, adult presence in a chaotic world, and his loss felt like the loss of a guiding figure. His death solidified Mahito as a truly despicable villain and it became a pivotal moment in Yuji’s character development, pushing him to new depths of despair and resolve. It’s a scene that continues to haunt fans, leaving us all wishing that Nanami had made it to that beach in Malaysia.