Netflix’s ‘Ultraman’ Anime Reveals New Poster

Tsuburaya Productions’ popular Ultraman franchise will be debuting a brand new anime spin on Netflix later this year, and fans have been getting new looks at some of of the makeovers for some of the franchise’s favorites.

The newest poster revealed on the series’ official Twitter account did just that with a close look at the new anime’s version of Ultraman, Ultra Seven, and Ultraman Ace.

Seven and Ace are two of the follow up heroes to the original incarnation of the character that debuted in the third and fifth series in the franchise respectively. It’s great to see that fans won’t just see Ultraman getting an anime upgrade, but the later generations of the character as well. This makes sense considering this new Netflix anime series is based off of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s ULTRAMAN manga, which is a sequel to the original 1966 Ultraman television series and features Seven and Ace as well.

Debuting worldwide on Netflix’s streaming service on April 1, Ultraman will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Shinji Aramaki of Appleseed Alpha for Production I.G and SOLA Digital Arts. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi will compose the music for the series.

The cast for the series includes Ryohei Kimura as Shinjiro Hayata, Takuya Eguchi as Dan Moroboshi, Megumi Han as Seiji Hokuto, Hideyuki Tanaka as Shin Hayata, Sumire Morohoshi as Rena Sayama, Ken Uo as Mitsuhiro Ide, Shigeru Ushiyama as Edo, Ryota Takeuchi as Jack, Eiji Hanawa as Yosuke Endo, Hirokazu Sekido as Kurata, Kenjiro Tsuda as Adad, Minoru Shiraishi as Shiraishi, and Kaiji Soze as Bemlar.

Netflix officially describes Ultraman as such, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

For those unfamiliar with Ultraman, it’s a tokusatsu series created by Eiji Tsuburaya and produced by Tsuburaya Productions. Running for a total of 39 episodes, the series aired from July 1966 to April 1967. The second series of the Ultra Q franchise, it has since led to many sequels and spin-offs, inspiring a whole host of new series featuring giant heroes.

