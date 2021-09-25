Netflix’s Ultraman Anime Shares New Season 2 Poster

Netflix has shared a new poster for the second season of the Ultraman anime! As part of Tsuburaya Productions’ announced effort to further expand their library of Tokusatsu properties into new projects around the world, they collaborated with Netflix on a special anime adaptation of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s original Ultraman manga series. This manga was conceived as a sequel version to the original Ultraman series, and now the anime is taking that to the next level with even more references to the original Tokusatsu franchise. As revealed through the newest look at the next season, fans will get even more Ultraman fighters than expected!

First announced to be in the works back in 2019, the second season of Netflix’s Ultraman anime series is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. As part of Netflix’s TUDUM Live Global Fan Event, Ultraman debuted a cool new look at the season with a new poster that shows off not only the returning Ultraman, but confirms we’ll see the entire Ultra 6 Brothers line up with new takes on Ace, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro joining Ultraman and Seven this time around. You can check out the new poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Armor up. Ultraman is coming.



See Season 2 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/q4fIQTduZ6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season premieres, you can currently find the first season of Ultraman now streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the anime as such, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

This won’t be the only new Ultraman project coming from Netflix either as they are currently also developing an original CG animated movie for the franchise as well. This project has yet to reveal any release information as of this writing, but fans of the classic Tsuburaya Productions franchise clearly have quite a lot to look forward to from Netflix in the coming years. But what do you think of this newest look at Ultraman Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!