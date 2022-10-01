Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Trailer: Watch

Urusei Yatsura is coming back to screens after all these years with a new rebooted anime adaptation, and now fans have been given a full look at what to expect with a new trailer hyping up its premiere this Fall! Publisher Shogakukan is now celebrating the 100th Anniversary of its operations, and it's doing so in a lot of fun ways with their various franchises. The biggest of which is a new project bringing back Rumiko Takahashi's very first full serialization with Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, Urusei Yatsura, as fans will get to see the classic in a whole new type of light.

This new Urusei Yatsura series will be making its debut later this month as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and will be running for four whole cours overall. It will be split into two batches of two consecutive cours, and the first of which will feature the opening theme titled "aiue" and ending theme titled "Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous" as performed by MAISONdes with help from artists SAKURAmotl, KAF, and Tsumiki. You can check out the newest trailer below:

Urusei Yatsura will be launching on October 13th, and will be streaming on HIDIVE (under the title of Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum) alongside its premiere in Japan. The main cast for the series includes the likes of Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, Sumire Uesaka as Lum, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo, Wataru Takagi as Cherry, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura. As for what to expect from the new series, Sentai Filmworks teases the new Urusei Yatsura reboot anime as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

