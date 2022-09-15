Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster

There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.

As you can see below, the artwork was released by the anime's official page on Twitter. The key visual not only confirms the anime will debut on October 13th, but both of its cours will air one after the other. So if all goes well, this revival will be finished by the end of March 2023.

If you are not familiar with Urusei Yatsura, you should know the series was created by Rumiko Takahashi in 1978. The creator, who is known best for creating Ranma 1/2 and Inuyasha, worked on the sci-fi romantic comedy for nine years. In 1981, it was given its first anime adaptation, and the series spawned a slew of films as well as OVAs.

Now, Urusei Yatsura is returning to television, and this all-new anime will give Takahashi's classic series a new coat of paint. So if you want to know more about the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Beautiful space alien princess Lum invades Earth on her UFO, and unlucky Ataru Moroboshi's world gets turned upside down! Will Lum become Earth's electrifying new leader? Or will Ataru somehow miraculously save Earth from space alien onslaught?

In a high-stakes game of tag, Ataru must touch Lum's horns in ten days-or aliens will take over the earth! The fact that Lum can fly doesn't make Ataru's job any easier. As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama."

What do you think about this latest key visual? Will you be tuning into this Urusei Yatsura revival?