Urusei Yatsura to Get New TV Anime

Rumiko Takahashi’s classic manga series, Urusei Yatsura, is returning this year with a brand new anime! Takahashi has had one of the longest and most notable manga careers imaginable with not only newer hits such as RIN-NE and Inuyasha, but series that took off with fans even older than that with series such as Maison Ikkoku, Ranma 1/2, and the most notable of the pack, Urusei Yatsura. Kicking off with Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday back in 1978, the series will soon be returning with a brand new anime project as part of a celebration for Shogakukan’s milestone 100th Anniversary.

To commemorate the 100th Anniversary of publisher Shogakukan, Urusei Yatsura will be returning this year with a brand new anime project. The series will be adapting select material from the original manga’s massive run, and is scheduled to run for four full cours of episodes (meaning four “seasons” worth of 12-13 episode batches) when it finally premieres. Produced by David Animation, the staff for this new series includes some veterans from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. You can check out the teaser trailer and poster for the new Urusei Yatsura anime below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A concrete release date has yet to be set for the new Urusei Yatsura anime just yet, but it has been confirmed that Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan) will be providing the voice for Ataru Moroboshi and Sumire Uesaka (Shalltear Bloodfallen in Overlord) will be voicing Lum. Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura (who both worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) will be directing the new anime for David Production, Yuuko Kakihara will be handling the scripts for the series, and Naoyuki Asano will be designing the characters.

It’s actually pretty difficult to view any of the classic Urusei Yatsura anime episodes legally, so this new series is going to be many fans’ first introduction to Rumiko Takahashi’s classic manga story. Viz Media is currently publishing Urusei Yatsura in English, and they describe the manga as such, “Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs.

In the series, Ataru Moroboshi’s supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he’s chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum’s horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru’s troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!”

What do you think? Are you excited for Urusei Yatsura to return with a new anime? What are you hoping to see in this big reboot series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!