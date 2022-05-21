Urusei Yatsura Sets New Anime's Release Window With New Trailer, Poster

✖

Rumiko Takahashi's classic anime and manga franchise, Urusei Yatsura, is gearing up for a major anime comeback, and has dropped the first real look at what to expect from its big reboot with a new trailer and poster! The manga was Takahashi's first major series with Shogakukan, and as part of the celebration for the publisher's milestone 100th anniversary they are now bringing the series back for a whole new anime adaptation. It's been such a long series with many anime and movies in the past, but those older offerings are much harder to come back than you'd like. Thankfully, this new one is on the way.

This new Urusei Yatsura anime is promising to adapt selected stories from over the manga series, and is scheduled for four whole cours of episodes. That means at least a year's worth of content from the new anime series (that likely will be taking breaks in between each offering), and now you can get an idea of what it looks like as it gets ready for a release this October as part of the increasingly competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule. Check out the trailer and poster for the new Urusei Yatsura below:

Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura (who both worked on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) will be directing the new anime for David Production, Yuuko Kakihara will be handling the scripts for the series, Naoyuki Asano will be designing the characters, Masaru Yokohama will be composing the music, and Kiyoshi Hirose will serve as the editor. The cast for the series includes the previously announced Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi and Sumire Uesaka as Lum, and now includes the additions of Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo, Wataru Takagi as Cherry, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura.

Viz Media is currently publishing Urusei Yatsura in English (since the classic anime is tough to see legally), and they describe the manga as such, "Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess...In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Urusei Yatsura getting this major anime reboot? How are you liking the look of it so far? What are you hoping to see in action?