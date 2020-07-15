Uzumaki Anime Casts Leading Lad For Adult Swim Adaptation

Uzumaki is shaping up to be one of the greatest adaptations of the work of Junji Ito, with Adult Swim working in conjunction with Production IG to portray a town that is cursed by an obsession with spirals, and the series has found its "leading man" in voice actor Shinichiro Miki to give life to the young man Shuichi Saito. Saito, as fans who have already experienced the story in the manga know, is a citizen of the cursed village who has a foreboding understanding of spirals and how they are making their way into the community he calls home.

Shinichiro Miki is a veteran of the medium of anime, giving us a number of familiar voices across numerous series. With characters under his belt such as James from Pokemon, Sir Nighteye of My Hero Academia, Zamasu of Dragon Ball Super, and Roy Mustang of Fullmetal Alchemist, Miki is definitely no slouch when it comes to bringing anime characters to life. His character, Saito, is a mess thanks in part to his connection to the world of the supernatural, being dragged kicking and screaming into the supernatural world formed by Junji Ito. Though we have yet to get a release date for the Adult Swim anime, fans can't wait to see this adaptation brought to life.

Uzumaki's Official Twitter Account shared the news that Shinichiro Miki would be lending his voice acting talents to the role of Shuichi Saito, bringing to life the supporting character that is slowly driven to madness while navigating the Lovecraftian horror of this world created by Junji Ito:

Shin-ichiro Miki to voice Shuichi Saito in the Japanese version of Uzumaki Anime. pic.twitter.com/tUG22PoJKm — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) July 15, 2020

Junji Ito adaptations have varied in overall quality in the past, with the recent anime of The Junji Ito Collection receiving some mixed reviews from the creative minds at Studio Deen. With a live action television series being made from Ito's story called Tomie arriving in the future on the streaming service known as Quibi, there definitely seems to be an interest in bringing these horrific stories to life. We look forward to seeing what stories are brought to life next from the mind of Junji Ito!

What do you think of the news of Shinichiro Miki joining the main cast of Uzumaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito adaptations!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.