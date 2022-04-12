Robot Chicken Trolls Fans With Venture Bros. Season 8 Premiere

Robot Chicken recently brought Season 11 of its run to an end with Adult Swim, and with its final episode decided to poke fun at Adult Swim fans still feeling the sting over The Venture Bros.’ recent cancellation! These two series share a special bond as some of the longest running original animated programs to come out of Adult Swim, but it’s been a much rougher road for The Venture Bros. to this point. Although fans had gotten used to the long waits in between new seasons, it was revealed that The Venture Bros. would never actually get to return for its much anticipated eighth season.

This was already some rough news for fans of the long running Adult Swim animated series, and it made it even tougher to see that The Venture Bros. was suddenly cancelled while its proposed Season 8 was getting put together. With Robot Chicken‘s Season 11 finale, the final moments of the episode trolled fans with a “super secret surprise premiere” of The Venture Bros. Season 8 in Adult Swim’s font before revealing it was nothing more that the creators of the series, Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer (as the Monarch and Henchman 21 respectively) reeling from the news. Check it out below as spotted by @AdultSwimNoCon on Twitter:

While The Venture Bros. won’t be coming back for a full Season 8 of the series, Adult Swim has greenlit a new special/movie project that will be serving as the grand finale for the series overall. There is no release window or date set for this new special just yet (but production has been moving forward), but when this new special does debut, it’ll first launch on Blu-ray, DVD and TVOD for 90 days before coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max. Adult Swim currently describes the new The Venture Bros. project as such:

“Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.”

As for Robot Chicken, it has yet to be revealed whether or not it will be returning for Season 12. What do you think? What are you hoping to see from The Venture Bros. grand finale? What do you think of Robot Chicken calling attention to its finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!